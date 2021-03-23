Many will recall the tragedy of 2016 when an earthquake severely damaged the basilica of Nursia (Norcia) which is built above the location traditionally considered the birthplace of Ss. Benedict and Scholastica. The basilica had been, until the disaster, the home of a group of traditional Benedictine monks under the leadership of Dom Cassian Folsom who exclusively use the traditional liturgical rites for both Mass and the Divine Office -- and are also well known for their production of a monastic beer.

As it was

The basilica under restoration

After this tragic turn of events (and a 'near miss' whereby the traditional basilica was almost replaced with something architecturally far less worthy) an opportunity arose for this monastic community to remove themselves from the heart of the town of Norcia and into a more quiet and remote location in the mountains, restoring a former Capuchin monastery for their own purposes.

Recently some of their restorative efforts have come to light via Dottrina dell'architettura. Let's first take a look at the sanctuary and the restoration of the high altar:

Left: Before Right: Current

Looking back from the sanctuary toward the choir (the top image is the before, the lower image the current state):

In addition, here are a couple of other altars worth sharing -- altars which cry out in the true spirit of Roman noble simplicity -- beginning with an altar which will apparently be dedicated to St. Joseph.





Here is it as of today:





Next we have another minor altar which demonstrates the beautiful and traditional usage of basic geometric design and colour in Roman altar design.





The architect involved in this project is David Napolitano.

Evidently, more remains to come in the future, but certainly I found these views into their current progress both exciting and of interest.