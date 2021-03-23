Many will recall the tragedy of 2016 when an earthquake severely damaged the basilica of Nursia (Norcia) which is built above the location traditionally considered the birthplace of Ss. Benedict and Scholastica. The basilica had been, until the disaster, the home of a group of traditional Benedictine monks under the leadership of Dom Cassian Folsom who exclusively use the traditional liturgical rites for both Mass and the Divine Office -- and are also well known for their production of a monastic beer.
|As it was
|The basilica under restoration
Recently some of their restorative efforts have come to light via Dottrina dell'architettura. Let's first take a look at the sanctuary and the restoration of the high altar:
|Left: Before Right: Current
Looking back from the sanctuary toward the choir (the top image is the before, the lower image the current state):
In addition, here are a couple of other altars worth sharing -- altars which cry out in the true spirit of Roman noble simplicity -- beginning with an altar which will apparently be dedicated to St. Joseph.
Here is it as of today:
Next we have another minor altar which demonstrates the beautiful and traditional usage of basic geometric design and colour in Roman altar design.
Evidently, more remains to come in the future, but certainly I found these views into their current progress both exciting and of interest.
The architect involved in this project is David Napolitano.