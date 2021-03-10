A few years ago we had an article on the "urn" (or what is also referred to as the repositorium, custodia or capsula) used during the Triduum for the reservation of the Blessed Sacrament after the altar is stripped and the tabernacle emptied at the end of the Mass of Maundy Thursday. In recent days a few other examples of this liturgical object have come to light, and as it is something that is rather unfamiliar to many, and with the Triduum fast approaching, I thought it would be of interest to show some further examples of it.

The first example is one which has recently been restored and includes a photo of it opened to give a better sense of its use.





In addition to this recently restored example, here are two more examples coming from Spain:









Finally, some examples from Italy: