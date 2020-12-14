While much has been made in recent years of the Borromean instructions around the shape of the chasuble, many may not be aware that St. Charles gave instructions for basically everything ecclesiastical in his Instructiones Fabricae et Supellectilis of 1577 (which was also translated into English by Evelyn Carole Voelker and published by Syracuse University).
For those interested in St. Charles' instructions around these things, the work is freely available online (see the aforementioned link). To give an example of some of the broader content of the Borromean instructions, here is his commentary on the form of the high altar:
11. HIGH ALTAR