In the traditional Roman liturgical calendar, the final two weeks before Easter Sunday are known as Passiontide and a beautiful tradition unfolds at this time whereby statues and other sacred images are veiled.

The crosses are veiled because Christ during this time no longer walked openly among the people, but hid himself. Hence in the papal chapel the veiling formerly took place at the words of the Gospel: "Jesus autem abscondebat se." Another reason is added by Durandus, namely that Christ's divinity was hidden when he arrived at the time of His suffering and death. The images of the saints also are covered because it would seem improper for the servants to appear when the Master himself is hidden (Nilles, "Kal.", II, 188).

San Gregorio dei Muratori, Rome

The Birmingham Oratory

St. John Cantius, Chicago

Institute of Christ the King, Nimes, Sainte-Eugenie

Side altars of Ss. Trinita, Rome

Malta

Practically speaking, this veiling is prepared prior to the First Vespers of Passion Sunday (i.e. Saturday) and continues until theof the Easter Vigil, but what is its meaning and symbolism? The Catholic Encyclopedia comments accordingly:It must be noted as well that this veiling also has the effect of making the Easter Vigil that much more dramatic when the veils are finally lifted at that time.Here are a few examples of this wonderful tradition.