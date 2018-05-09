BEFORE

AFTER

Without further ado, what you are all waiting for; the images.A stunning transformation to say the least, and one that certainly reminiscent of the colourful medieval Franciscan artistic tradition within Italy. What is particularly striking to me in this design is the wonderful integration of the altar and crucifix with a naturalistic backdrop that frames the crucifix nicely and also keeps attention focused on it and the altar. Given the broad array of colours found here, the white altar and reredos also work very well, setting it into contrast from the mural work. The scenes on either side also help to frame the altar and crucifix while providing additional artistic interest and theological content.Here are a few details: