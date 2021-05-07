The Abbey church
also contains eight additional side altars, as well as a crypt with a further seven,
and one more in the cemetery chapel. Cardinal Burke, who is spending a few days
at the abbey, has graciously agreed to consecrate them -- a particularly involved set of ceremonies when using the usus antiquior (Extraordinary Form of the Rite).
The recording of the ceremony is now available on the Abbey’s benefactor’s site. Since no commentary has been added yet, I will take the liberty of presenting my own accompanying the relevant timestamp:
00:00- The
prelates gather at the doors of the Rosarian Dominican Sister’s convent (the
sisters staff the abbey kitchen and take care of the sacristy linens)
00:30- The
relics that will be placed in the main altar are carried in a wooden ark carried by
the abbots of the North American Norbertines houses.
2:35- The
procession commences, led by the cross and an icon of St Norbert, commissioned
on the occasion of the order’s 900th anniversary and written/painted by one of the
Fathers (carried facing backwards).
10:20- Bp.
Freyer reads letters sent by Cardinal Parolin and Archbishop Pierre,
Nuncio to the United States.
16:45- Handing
over of the keys by the building contractor. The architect, Jean Louis Pagès, unfortunately
could not be present.
21:26- The
doors are opened and the bells toll as the procession enters the church.
37:00- Aspersion
with holy water of the church and altar.
47:00- First
and second readings
59:00- Proclamation
of the Gospel
1:03:00-
Sermon delivered by Abbott Eugene Hayes.
1:25:50- The
Litanies of the Saints
1:31:50- Prayer
of dedication
1:34:00- Deposition
of the relics in the altar
1:38:40- Dedication
of the altar
1:44:00- Anointing
of the altar and walls (note the very necessary use of the gremiale)
2:00:00- Burning
of the incense on the altar (note the use of the traditional cross-shaped
candles and the large brazier).
2:21:00- Dressing
and lighting of the altar and the church.
2:37:40- Blessing of the tabernacle
2:50:00-
The Consecration (note the arrangement and proportion of the six candlesticks and altar cross)
3:14:30- Final remarks by Bishop Vann
Images by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG, Fr Joseph Horn and St Michael's Abbey.